Lois Murlean Davis Kidd

August 14, 1930 - May 31, 2019

Lois Murlean Davis Kidd, age 88, passed away May 31, 2019, in Logan, Utah. Lois was born in Arlington, Va., on August 14, 1930, to John Wyatt Davis and Alena Estelle Douglas. She was the seventh child of nine children.

She married Lynn David Kidd July 20,1951 in Arlington, Va.

Lois worked as a PBX operator, a cashier for the Bon Marche, owned her own business in the Cache Valley Mall, The Fragrance Tree Bathtique.

She enjoyed bowling and golf in her younger years, and always loved and enjoyed her family and made a wonderful home wherever she was, 10 moves in all.

Her greatest loss in the last three years has been the passing of her husband Lynn and having to leave her home of 48 years to go to an Assisted living community.

She is survived by her children Linda Slaymaker (Gary), Christine Garr (Jay) and Leona Arviso, 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Lynn, her mother and father, 4 brothers and 4 sisters, 1 grandson, 2 great granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net

We would like to thank Williamsburg Senior living, Rocky Mountain skilled nursing facility and Rocky Mountain Hospice for the kind and loving care they gave our mother and our family in her last days.