Lola Bingham Smith

May 29, 1928 - June 25, 2019

Lola Bingham Smith, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Lola was born May 29, 1928, in Amalga, Utah, to parents Francie and Leroy Bingham. She grew up in Logan, Utah, where she met Melvin Smith. They married July 20, 1946. Their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple on July 20, 1977.

Lola worked as a seamstress for Sierra Lingerie, retiring after many years of service.

Lola and her family enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with friends and extended family. She was a wonderful cook, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her little dog Rusty.

Lola is survived by the last of her 12 siblings, Doris Olson; children, Bill and Joan Smith, Colleen and Dennis Spencer, and Ralph and Elaine Smith; 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; daughters, Christine Witherby and Evelyn Davis; and granddaughter, Sharee House.

Thanks and appreciation goes to all that cared for Lola over the last few years. Your kindness and generosity cannot be matched.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 28, 2019