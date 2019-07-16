Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Richmond Stake Center Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Richmond Stake Center Richmond , UT View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Lonetta Brady Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lonetta Loveday Brady

1956 - 2019

March 24, 1956 - July 12, 2019

Lonetta Loveday Brady was called back to her Father in Heaven on July 12th following a brief and extremely courageous battle with an aggressive strain of kidney cancer. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

Born in Pasadena, California, she grew up loving going to the beach. Her parents moved the family back to Utah around her junior-high school years, but she never outgrew her love for the ocean, and its waves crashing on and running over her feet.

Lonetta enjoyed playing sports growing up, and insisted she could beat the boys in whatever, whenever. There could have been some truth to this as two of her children went on to compete at the collegiate level, one of which was a duel-sport athlete and a first team academic All-American. She thoroughly enjoyed supporting all her children and grandchildren in any and all endeavors, but the number of games she attended could be classified as innumerable.

Lonetta, like her father, enjoyed teaching and was gifted at bringing out the best in students, especially ones whom others could not reach or believe in. She was staunch in her belief to not judge others, and to help and come to the defense of those who were less fortunate. She was successful in instilling these practices to her own children.

She enjoyed Sundays, and especially cherished having all family that were able, to gather at her home in Cove and cook for them, watch the grandkids play in her over-sized yard (that she loved to work in), and just relax and visit. It should be added, that these very same Sundays were somewhat stressful on her husband, but even he grew to appreciate, and understand the value of it. The family bonds that Lonetta was responsible for cementing can never be broken.

Lastly, Lonetta was a woman of faith. She had a great love for her Savior. She lived her life in a manner pleasing to Him. She was the rock this family is built upon and revolves around. There are no words to describe the pain we feel from the void that is now created. But we are so grateful and blessed to have shared in her earthly triumphant life. We find a calming peace in knowing that now, finally, she is free of many years of physical pain, pain that was always endured with dignity, and grace. We have no reason to doubt her now, immense joy, on the other side.

She is survived by her husband Lorell Brady, Cove; older sister Cathy (Mick) Stokes, Richmond; older sister Nancy (Roger) Smith, Amalga; younger brother Jeff Loveday, Smithfield; younger sister Tracy Chocola, Wenatchee, Washington; son Jason(Jessica) Benson, Pleasant Grove; daughter Amy(Cole) Smith, Hyde Park; son Brooks (Laura) Benson, South Jordan; son Landon (Cassie) Benson, Smithfield; daughter Taiya (Cam) Brown, Smithfield; son Mckade "Kado" (Sam) Brady, Boerne, Texas; daughter Mckinnon"Mack" (Chandler) Smith, Logan; son Damon Brady, Salt Lake; daughter Macall Brady, North Salt Lake; and daughter Raquel Brady, Bountiful. She is also survived by 24 beautiful grandchildren, that will sorely miss endless supplies of soda pop, candy and popsicles. Lonetta "Lon" was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Vernetta Loveday, Smithfield.

A most sincere thank you is given to the doctors/nurses/staff at Southwest Spine and Pain Clinic, Logan; and to doctors/nurses/staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City.

A visitation will be held at the Richmond Stake Center Thursday evening, July 18th, from 6-8 o'clock. Visitation will also be on Friday morning, July 19th, from 10-11:30, Richmond Stake Center, Richmond, Utah, where funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 Noon. She will be laid to rest next to her parents, in the Smithfield Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 16, 2019