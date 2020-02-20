|
|
LoRee Munk Downs
January 12, 1920 - February 15, 2020
Our sharing, caring, loving and 100-year-old Mother, Margaret LoRee Downs, left this earthly life on February 15, 2020, at the crack of dawn. She was born to Harvey L. and Eva V. Munk in Benson, Utah on January 12, 1920. LoRee was raised in Amalga, Utah, and loved the farming life. She married her soldier and cowboy sweetheart, Glen E. Downs, in the Logan Temple on July 13, 1942. LoRee was full of wit, fun, laughter and was the first to chuckle about herself. She has loved living in her corner home for 74 years. Learning of her pioneer heritage was a favorite past time. Her dedication to her family and faith were exemplary. Service to others has always been important to her. We are grateful for her spiritual strength and example.
LoRee was preceded in death by husband Glen, son Dee Glen Downs; granddaughter Heather Ree Downs, parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by 3 children and their spouses: Chad (Cheryl) Downs, Bonnie (Brock) Benson, Holly (Rick) Williams, 19 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren, and 8 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. It will be held at the Smithfield 1st Ward chapel (175 S. 100 West). A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place in the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
A LIFE WELL LIVED!
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 20, 2020