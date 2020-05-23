Loren Palmer

29 April 1925 - 4 April 2020

Loren Lewis Palmer passed away on April 4, 2020, of age related complications at the age of 94. He was born April 29, 1925, to Fred and Edna Palmer on a farm outside of Altamont, KS, the second of eight children. At the age of 17, Loren enlisted in the Army serving in the Pacific Theater during W.W.II. Returning to civilian life he completed his final year of high school and married Darlene Mae Eichhorn on June 4, 1947. They raised three sons. He graduated from Pittsburg State Teachers College with a BS and MS in Education.

He began his teaching career at the Junior/Senior High School in Baxter Springs, KS, and later at Labette County High School in Altamont, KS, where he taught welding, auto and machine shop for 10 years. In 1963 he was hired by Utah State University in Logan, UT, to teach metal shop skills such as sheet metal fabrication, foundry, and machine shop. In 1981 he relocated to Hobbs, NM, to teach at the local junior college. Loren retired from professional teaching in 1991 to provide care for Darlene. They moved to Bartlesville, OK, prior to her decease. He married Ruth Wood in Bartlesville, OK, in August of 1993. (She preceded him in death.) In 2004, they moved to Grove, OK, where he enjoyed woodworking, carving, painting and quilting. He was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church of Grove. He had an abiding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, witnessed in words and deeds.

Loren is survived by his three sons, Glenn (Beth) of Layton, UT, Gary (Rebecca) of Sedalia, MO, and Gail (Mary) of Spokane, WA. Four step-children: Dr. Carol Caraway of Indiana, PA, Mark Wood of Tulsa, OK, Rhande Wood of Weatherford, TX, and Dr. Khem Wood of Miami, OK. There are 5 grandchildren: Mark (Terra) Palmer, Bryan (Kaele) Palmer and David (Jin) Palmer and Sarah (Zak) Pecchia-Bekkam-Palmer, Emily (Zachary) Gill; two great grandchildren, Makenna and Greyson Palmer. He is also survived by four sisters and one brother.

Loren was always a caring and loving husband and father, an able teacher, friend to all, interested in helping people reach their highest potential.

Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, OK, as soon as large assemblies are allowed. Internment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Altamont, KS.

Special thanks to his health care providers, the staff at the Grove Nursing Center, Good Shepherd Hospice, and his many friends who provided constant support and encouragement.





