October 1, 1924 - March 25, 2019

Lorna Petersen Ladle peacefully passed from this earthly life on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Legacy house of Logan. What a reunion she and her husband, Rulen, must be celebrating!!! Lorna was born Oct. 1, 1924, to Vivian and Llewlyn Petersen of Newton, Utah. She attended school in California and Newton, Utah. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1942. Lorna met Rulen at a dance in Newton. They hit it off and were married Oct. 27, 1942. They were married in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake.

She has lived in Mendon, Utah, all her married life except for two years while Rulen served in the military. While he was gone, she worked at Hill Air Force Base. She also worked at Mode-a-Day and the Mendon Nursing Home.

Lorna always loved flowers, especially roses. She spent many hours in her flower beds over the years. She had a passion for traveling, always "dragging" Rulen along. They enjoyed many Temple and church history tours. They enjoyed going to different states and sightseeing. They really loved going with their friends the Taylors and Kidmans on many fishing trips. Lorna belonged to a club in Mendon with ladies that would get together and enjoy playing card games. Their club was called the "Justamear" club. She really liked to sew, canning of fruits and vegetables, and spending time with family. She spent many years on PTA Boards, teaching the Maypole Dance for Mayday, and being on the Mayors Auxiliary Wives Board.

Lorna loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many positions including Ward and Stake Dance Directors, Primary teacher, Ward and Stake Primary President, YW Presidency, Librarian, Visiting Teacher, and officiator in the Logan Temple for 22 years.

One of the grandsons said "Grandpa never wanted to be late for a family reunion so it's fitting that he went first." Preceding Lorna in death, of course, was her husband, Rulen, and her parents, Vivian and Llewlyn. She is survived by Robert (Teri) Ladle, Salt Lake City, Karine (Paul) Cressall, Mendon. She has 8 grandchildren and 23 grandchildren. MOM, We love you! You can now run and leap with open arms into eternity!

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Mendon Stake Center (460 S. 100 E.), Mendon, Utah, on Monday, April 1, with a viewing 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior. Interment will be in the Mendon cemetery. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 29, 2019