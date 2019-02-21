Lorraine Frandsen Barfuss Povey

September 12, 1927 - February 17, 2019

Lorraine Frandsen Barfuss Povey, 91, passed away suddenly in Phoenix, Arizona, at her daughter Diane's home Feb. 17, 2019. She was born, along with her twin sister Elaine, on Sept. 12, 1927, to Nelse and Eva Bowman Frandsen in High Creek, Coveville, Utah. As her mother was in poor health, her sister Mae took the twins home and would bring them back to stay a few days. Her mother passed away when they were six months old, leaving her father with eight children. At this time Mae and John Barfuss took the twin girls and raised them as their own. This created a close bond with the Frandsen and Barfuss families. She grew up with parents who taught her the importance of hard work, strong family bonds and service to others. She passed these values on to her children and posterity. She married Leonard A. Povey on May 5, 1954, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They started their life together in Clifton, moved to Montpelier, then to Pocatello, and after a few years they returned to Clifton to the farm where they lived for over 55 years.

Lorraine was proud and grateful for her children. Her family will miss her spunky personality, her love of decorating for all the holidays, the beautiful yard, dancing, homemade bread and her unwavering love of family. Family traditions were a significant part of her life. We remember many weekends spent enjoying Mom's extraordinary meals around the kitchen table with extended family.

Lorraine is survived by her six children Vicky (Joe) McGrath, of Moose Jaw, Sask, Canada; Walt (Rozanne) Povey, of Weston, ID; Brad (Leiza) Povey, of Clifton, ID; Reed (Stephanie) Povey, of Kaysville, UT; Hank (Melanie) Povey, of Clifton, ID; Diane (Jeff) Karns, of Phoenix, AZ; and a bonus daughter Denise (Lynn) Cornelison, of Pocatello, ID. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, one sister Del Petersen, two brothers Chuck and Neldon Frandsen, serveral sisters- and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Leonard.

Funeral services will held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Clifton 2nd Ward chapel, 170 W. 100 North, in Clifton. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church in Clifton. Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the humanitarian fund of The or to your local humane society.