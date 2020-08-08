1/1
Lowell Lefler
1952 - 2020
Lowell Lefler
10/1/1952 - 8/7/2020
On August 7, 2020, Lowell J Lefler passed away next to his sweetheart, at the age of 67.
Lowell was born to Thomas Linton and Elizabeth Jensen Lefler in Woodland, Utah, on October 1, 1952. He married Jean Quigley on August 16, 1974, in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they raised eleven children.
Everyone loved the spunk and fun that Lowell brought with him. It was no secret that he loved Jean more than life itself. He did everything for his Savior and his family, as hard work and faith was what he lived life by.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Jean Quigley Lefler, his eleven children and their spouses: Porter, Beau (Amy), Misty Stewart (Josh), Tyrus (Jennifer), Regis (Crystal), Tamri Allen (Mark), Tisha Finlay (Nathanael), Launi Peterson (Jared), Mckay (Melissa), Sabey Boswell (Samuel), Callum, and his 28 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings ... Ann Lefler Hafen (Douglas), Aleen Lefler Ure (Paul), Thomas J Lefler (Laura), Milo J Lefler (Susanne), Jann Lefler, Jean Lefler Brady (Mark), and Dean Hyrum Lefler (Suzanne).
He is preceded in death by his parents, David John Lefler (Debbie Shakespeare), and Beth Lefler Edwards (David).
A viewing for extended family and friends will be held at the Lefler home in Woodland, Utah, on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
the Lefler home
