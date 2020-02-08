|
Lucy Niederhauser Ellis
August 25, 1915 - February 6, 2020
A love letter to Mom:
Mom, you lived 104 1/2 years. You gave birth to 4 children and took under your wings a second family of 6 children treating them, and their families, as your own. You are full Swiss raised by immigrants. You were part of a family of 9 children. You gained independence by working on the family farm, choosing to work outside with your brothers-even pitching hay, but not milking the cows, realizing if you did your brothers would expect it. Your success at South Cache High in bookkeeping gave you the expertise to successfully run Ellis Equipment Co. along with your late husband, Jim Ellis and his son and son-in-law, retiring at 80 years old. You are the matriarch of a very large family. You loved serving in many positions in the LDS church including 10 years of temple service. Cheerfully, for many years, you gave generous service to The Soroptomist Service Club.
What we learned from you:
To be totally honest with your fellow men.
Don't ask others to do what you can do for yourself.
To live life after the manner of happiness, with a cheerful attitude.
To not be passive, but to think and act positively.
To be kind and pleasant to all.
To be graceful and steadfast; going the extra mile - always.
To have the integrity to do the right thing, in the right way, at the right time.
To strive to have an unparalleled, generous, spirit.
We remember you taking meals to the sick into your 99th year, and remembering each person in your extended family with a card and new money enclosed (you didn't like to send dirty bills).
To be curious, vibrant, and adventurous.
Your lifelong independent, and sometimes mischievous, spirit found you water skiing into your sixties, driving until the age of 104, and living in your own home for 75 years; leaving that residence less than a year ago.
You are an artist with a spoon, and hostess extraordinaire; offering a bounty of cooked meals to your family and all who entered your house.
As a family we absolutely adore and cherish you - our family treasure. We strive to give back the unconditional love you gave us.
Your children,
Bill, Sonya, Sandra & Clair
Memorial Services will be held at the Park Avenue LDS Ward at 940 West 430 South Three Point Ave. Logan, Utah, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, 15 February, 2020, following a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the same place. There will also be a viewing, Friday, 14 February, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. Logan, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted by:
The LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund, give.lds.org/humanitarian
Primary Children's Hospital, intermountainhealthcare.org
Or the
