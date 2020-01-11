|
|
LuDeen Wayman Bartschi Hunsaker
November 21, 1932 - January 3, 2020
LuDeen Wayman Bartschi Hunsaker, 87, passed away January 3, 2020, surrounded by family. LuDeen was born in Logan, Utah, the daughter of William Ambrose Wayman Sr. and Maggie Lucile Johnson Wayman. She grew up and attended schools in Logan where she graduated from Logan High School.
On April 16, 1954, she married Lloyd Johnson Bartschi and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. They resided in Salt Lake City, Utah; Montpelier, Idaho; and Washington Terrace, Utah. Together they raised their four children, Kirk, Jolene, Craig, and Brian. Lloyd passed away in 1980. LuDeen married L.B. Hunsaker in 1989, and resided in Brigham City, Utah.
Lloyd and LuDeen enjoyed spending time as a family doing activities such as bowling, camping, water skiing, and riding motorcycles. They loved spending time at the Bear Lake family cabin and going on road trips to many different locations around the country.
LuDeen and L.B. served in the Mississippi Jackson Mission, raised three pugs, Peggy, Raisin, and Missy and enjoyed spending time with their combined grandchildren. They also served in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. L.B. passed away in Dec. 2001.
LuDeen retired from Weber County School District in 1990.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions and callings during her life.
She was involved in the Scouting program and served as Cub Master for many years, as well as a member of the local Scout Council. She received several awards during her Scouting service such as the Silver Beaver Award, Wood Badge, and District Award of Merit.
LuDeen was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served in several leadership positions. She enjoyed serving with and getting to know all the members of her DUP Camp and Council.
LuDeen provided service to others in many ways such as making warm blankets and quilts for family members and those in need, crocheting and knitting hats for cancer patients, and making plastic canvas blocks for the Ogden DUP Museum. She also provided countless hours of personal devotion to those around her.
During her younger years she enjoyed ice skating, softball, and other games such as marbles and croquet. Throughout her life she spent time doing family history, reading and square dancing.
LuDeen is survived by her children, Jolene (Mike) Ashworth, Craig Wyler Bartschi, Brian Lloyd (Jan) Bartschi, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen Elizabeth Wayman and Dorothy Lucille Wayman, brothers William Ambrose Wayman Jr, Thomas Edward Wayman, Boyd Richard Wayman, John Russell Wayman, and Alma Johnson Wayman, daughter Millette Bartschi and son Kirk Jay Bartschi.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Internment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
The family would like to thank LuDeen's friends for their love and kindness.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 11, 2020