Lula Belle Scott
2/7/1936 - 2/10/2020
On February 10, 2020, our mother, Lula Belle Thompson Scott, passed from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father in North Logan, Utah. She was born to the most amazing parents, Don Owen and Leora Meyrl Sparks Thompson in Logan, Utah, on a snowy day. They were so happy to have a baby girl.
She was raised in Clarkston, Utah, in a loving, caring, respectful family deep in rich family traditions and love for each other. She was taught hard work, service to others, and the value of honesty and respect for everyone. With a strong love of her heritage, we would like to thank her siblings for the love and care that they have shown to our mother throughout her entire life.
She married Donald Eugene Scott, September 17, 1954, in the Logan LDS Temple.
She lived in Fielding, Tremonton, and North Logan and raised seven children and many others along the way, which she did with love and a smile on her face. She never complained, but was the hardest working person, many times doing multiple things at once. Because of the values she was raised with, service to others was one of the things that brought her much joy and peace. Many widows in Fielding were the recipient of that loving service. She tried to teach her children the same values that she was raised with. She was the most amazing mother a person could ask for.
Mom loved flowers, especially roses and the springtime. She had love and patience for little children and their little spirit that each one brought to this earth.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she had an amazing testimony and a love for her Savior. Being true to who she was and stood for was very important.
She worked at Thiokol/ATK for many years and loved everyone she came in contact with. Her job gave her a sense of purpose, making lasting memories for her to share.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Tim) Oyler, Carl (Laura) Scott, Jay Dee Scott, Kristie (Val) Bowcutt, Diane Slocum, Dennis Scott, Ronnie (Arlis) Scott, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Her loving siblings Norvell (Ester) Thompson, Lyman (Dorothy) Thompson, Hal Thompson, Richard (Gayle) Thompson, Dale Thompson, Eileen (Steve) Silver, Garth (Lynette) Thompson.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother Clyde Thompson, and a sister-in-law Donna May Barnes Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at noon in the Clarkston, Utah LDS chapel (25 E. 100 South, Clarkston) on Monday, February 17, 2020. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00-11:40 a.m. Burial will take place in the Clarkston cemetery.
A special thanks to North Logan Maple Springs Assisted Living Center where the staff and nurses became her friends along the journey in this life. We love the tender, loving way that you helped our mother, and she loved you back.
Mom has requested that instead of flowers, we give to the missionary fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 15, 2020