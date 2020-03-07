|
Lyle Talbot
April 10, 1942 - March 4, 2020
Lyle Ben Talbot was born April 10, 1942, in Richmond, Utah, a son of Denzil Griffeth Talbot and Clarissa Pauline Housley.
A farmer, welder, and US Mail contract driver by trade, he was an excellent provider for his family. Lyle was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include his stepsons, Darrell (Diane), Lon (Deb), Jeff (Christy), and Kurt (Mary Ann) Chesley. He is also survived by his daughters, Lisa (Deneen) Wuthrich, Lori (Bryce) Olson, and RosaLee Talbot. He is remembered by his 29 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers and sister Clenn Talbot, Vondelyn Smith, Leatrice Esplin, DelRae Talbot, Veda Vroman, Aldean Talbot, ReNae Yeates, Venice Anderson, Elaine Mace, and Don Talbot. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents Denzil and Clarissa Talbot, siblings Kim Talbot, Duval Talbot, and Aleda Mitchell. Also preceded in death by his granddaughter Hannah Chesley.
A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday, March 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Allen Mortuary 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13 at the Hollyhock Ward at 350 West 700 South Logan, Utah, at 11:00 a.m. An additional viewing will be held that morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 7, 2020