Lynette Leishman
June 29, 1944 - August 10, 2020
Lynette Leishman was born 6/29/1944 in Montpelier, Idaho, to Burdette and Vilda Pugmire. She grew up with her sister Merlyn and brother Merrill in St. Charles Idaho. She loved the Bear Lake Valley and her time there when she was younger. She had many stories of growing up in the country, picking famous Bear Lake raspberries, and spending time with friends and family. Lynette moved to Utah after graduating high school in 1962 and married Rex Law later that year. They had a son and a daughter, Mark and Michelle, but were later divorced. She married Mark Leishman in 1976 and remained happily married until his death in 2010. Lynette was a devoted mother and grandmother who was extremely proud of her small family. She was a loyal and hard worker, spending over 40 years working at Mountain States Fence company before retiring in 2018, and often spoke of the friends she made working there. Lynette is preceded in death by her parents, sister Merlyn, brother Merrill and husband Mark. She is survived by her son Mark (Molly) Law, daughter Michelle (Lonny) Mannikko, grandchildren Brandon (Ali) Beecher, Trevor (Hunter) Beecher, Gavin Mannikko, Logan Mannikko, Parker Law, and Ruby Law. Special thanks to the caregivers at The Ridge - Cottonwood and the hospice team from IHC. A viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and a few remarks from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon (Bountiful) 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, UT 84010. Interment will take place at the St. Charles cemetery in St. Charles, Idaho, on August 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. The Friday night viewing and the Saturday graveside service for Lynnette will both be broadcast live on Michelle Mannikko's Facebook page. You can find Michelle's Facebook page at the link below.https://www.facebook.com/mannikkom
.
Due to COVID restrictions the family requests all attending wear your mask. Additional details can be found at www.russonmortuary.com
.