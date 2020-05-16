Lynette Peebles Matteson
1 October 1931 - 11 May 2020
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lynette, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at Maple Springs Memory Care in North Logan, Utah, with her children at her side. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Swainsboro, GA, to Sidney and Nina Kitchens Peebles. She married Richard B. Matteson in Germany and moved to his hometown, Tucson, AZ. Mom always loved coming to Cache Valley for visits, so in 2013 after a wonderful 55 years in Tucson, she moved to North Logan, UT, to be closer to her daughter and her family. She first lived at Pioneer Valley Lodge and enjoyed her beautiful apartment, the views of the mountains, the many activities, and the friendships she made there. When the effects of dementia made more support necessary, we moved mom to Maple Springs of North Logan, and eventually into a room in Memory Care. Mom is survived by her children: Sydney (Sid) Larsen of Smithfield, UT, and Rich (Kimberly) of Dallas, TX; Grandchildren: Christopher (Aslynn) Larsen, Brandon (Kelsey) Larsen, Taylor (Amanda) Larsen, Jordan Larsen, Kenidee Larsen, Derek Larsen, Cameron Matteson, and Chase Matteson; Great-Grandchildren: Quaid, Cash, and Juliette Larsen with one more on the way. We so appreciate the love and care that everyone at Maple Springs gave to our mom and to us, especially during the past two months. We are also grateful for the tender care of our Encompass Hospice team this past month. We know our mom is going home with a happy heart. A graveside service will be held near Swainsboro, GA, on May 23, 2020. Details and a full obituary can be found at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 16, 2020.