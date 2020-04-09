Home

Lynette Willoughby


1934 - 2020
Lynette Willoughby Obituary
On April 5, 2020, Lynette Willoughby, 85, passed away from natural causes in South Jordan, Utah. Lynette was born in Logan, Utah, to Merlin Denver and Cleo Richards Copen. When she was still quite young, her parents moved to Denver, Colorado where Lynette went to school, graduating from Denver East High School.
She met her husband E. Gene Willoughby in high school. They were married in May 1952; in June 1953 their marriage was solemnized in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Lynette and Gene raised their family in Aurora, Colorado, moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1979. After retiring in 2003, Lynette and Gene moved to Cove, Utah, where they lived until Gene's passing in 2010. Lynette then moved to Salt Lake City to be closer to her children.
Lynette was a devoted member of the LDS church and held many leadership positions. She and Gene served as ordinance workers in the Denver, Colorado and Logan, Utah LDS Temples.
Lynette is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Willoughby; her parents and younger brother, Dallas M. Copen. She is survived by her children, Michael G. Willoughby, Janis (Tim) Cline, Nita (Patrick) Smith, Cindy Stockdale, and Gay Lynn Willoughby; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger siblings; Kenneth L. (Cathy) Copen, Carolee (Mike) Stout, Evan R. (Connie) Copen, numerous nieces, and nephews.
Lynette will be interred at the Mendon City Cemetery, Mendon, Utah, in a private family service.
Funeral preparation by Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, Salt Lake City, UT.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
