Lynn J. Stoker
January 7, 1935 - November 3, 2019
Our beautiful Mom's sweetheart, our sweet Dad and Grandpa Lynn J. Stoker, passed from this life and home to his Heavenly Father and Mother on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, with loving family at his side.
Dad was born in Burley, Idaho, on January 7, 1935. He is the sixth of eight children born to Herman Deloss Stoker and Minnie Ora Child. He had a wonderful childhood growing up on his family's dairy farm where he helped with all the farm and household chores. He developed a strong work ethic that blessed him and all of us throughout our lives. Dad attended Burley High School where he was involved in student government as the Student Body President, played on the football team, was involved in the musical productions, and was an overall excellent student. It was there that he met and began to date the love of his life, Ruth Marie Judd, our sweet Mom.
Dad and Mom were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on August 5, 1954. Later, they moved to Logan, Utah, where Dad attended Utah State University, graduated with a bachelors degree, and began his thirty two year career at Utah State in the Controllers office as an accountant. Dad and Mom settled into life in Logan and raised their 8 children in a good home where we were loved and taught of our Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel. Dad always enjoyed a good house, yard, or garden project. His handyman skills and farming know how were always in use at home, for neighbors and, later, updating and improving his children's homes and yards. He loved taking the family on vacations every summer usually to National Parks and other outdoor adventures. We also enjoyed many extended family reunions near and far and even the occasional trip to fabled Disneyland. Dad was always very organized and planned every adventure to the smallest detail. He was that way with everything in life.
He served his neighborhood in many ways including church callings where he served as Bishop, Stake Clerk, and Hospital Branch President, among others. Above all, he loved when he had the chance to teach either in church or at home. He loved studying the scriptures and would mark them and make meticulous notes. He would often share his insights and feelings with us during family nights and other occasions. We never doubted his devotion to the Lord and to his family. He was always there for us as a source of strength, dedication, and steadfastness.
After we'd all grown, graduated from USU, and flown the nest, he retired from his career at Utah State and he and mom were able to serve as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They served in the Independence, Missouri mission for nearly a year and a half. They loved their mission and the special people they met there. After the mission, they returned to Logan and were able to serve as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for 12 years.
After more than 60 years of living in their Logan house which we will forever know as "home," Dad and Mom moved to Layton, Utah. As health and older age made life harder than they would have liked, they came to live closer to all us children so we could be there for them as they were always there for us. Despite his health problems, Dad always found a way to let his love for Mom and us shine through. We're all grateful for the time we had with him.
Dad is survived by his sweet wife of 65 years, Ruth Marie, his 4 sons, Theron (Fran) Stoker, David (Helen) Stoker, Darrell Stoker, Brian (Ramsi) Stoker, his daughter, Marie (Nathan) Eldredge, his 21 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Stoker and his two daughters, Sheryl Stoker and Karleen Stoker-Meeks. What a beautiful reunion it must have been!
Our family is extremely thankful for the wonderful care given Dad from the staff at Legacy Healthcare and Visiting Angels of Davis County. You have a special place in our hearts!
Memorial service to be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday November 8th at the LDS church building at 792 N. 500 East in Logan, Utah. Visitation before the funeral will be from 10:00 am - 11:30 a.m. at the same location. All are welcome. Funeral arrangements provided by Allen- Hall Mortuary in Logan, Utah. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 5, 2019