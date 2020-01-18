|
Lynn Leishman Lindley
November 22, 1938 - January 15, 2020
Lynn Leishman Lindley, 81, died January 15, 2020, at his home with his wife Marlene by his side. Lynn was born in Wellsville, Utah, the son of William and Myrtle Lindley.
He married Marlene Mickelson February 20, 1959, in the Logan LDS Temple. They had three children, Michael, Brett, and Terri.
He lived in Hyrum for 52 years where he raised his family and then moved to Logan where he resided until the time of his death.
Lynn graduated from South Cache High School in 1957 where he was active in all sports, excelling in track, basketball, and football.
He worked at Thiokol for a few years and then in 1968 went to work for the State of Utah Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator. He also ran a dairy in Hyrum for over 30 years which he loved and took great pride in. He retired from the state in 1995 and continued to farm for a few more years.
A member of the LDS Church, he held many positions in the Hyrum 3rd Ward. He served with three bishops, as Sunday School Superintendent, and Ward Athletic Director taking his teams to regional playoffs. He served an LDS mission with his wife at the Bishop's Store House in Logan.
He loved watching basketball and football on TV as well as many old westerns. He has seen every John Wayne movie too many times to count!
He is survived by his wife Marlene, his daughter and son-in-law Paul and Terri Cooper, Wellsville, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren who called him "Grandpa Great" and who he adored. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Gina Lindley, son Brett Lindley, grandson Ryan Lindley, great grandson Ryder Keeger, brothers William, Ray, Earl, Cecil and two infant sisters Nelda and Elva.
He cherished lots of great memories on his front porch and in his driveway with neighbors and friends.
A viewing will take place Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center. A Celebration of Life service will take place Monday, January 20 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, with viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The family wishes to invite anyone who would like to share a memory or make a few remarks in honor of Lynn to do so at the Celebration of Life service.
Burial will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020