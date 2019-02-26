Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Pierson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Reynolds Pierson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lynn Reynolds Pierson

November 1, 1935 - February 22, 2019

Lynn Reynolds Pierson passed away peacefully in his home (and on his own terms) in Hyrum, Utah, on Feb. 22, 2019. He was 83 years old. He had battled Parkinson's disease for over 30 years, and he finally beat it.

Lynn was born in Murray, Utah, to Peter Wilford and Hazel Marie Reynolds Pierson. He had two older sisters, Beverly L. and Betty Jo, both of whom were waiting with his parents to greet him as he departed mortality.

Lynn graduated from Jordan High School in 1954, ever proud to be a Beetdigger. After graduation, he joined the Utah Army National Guard. He served for many years, much of the time serving in the medical department working in the Pediatric Unit. At various times he was stationed at Fort Ord, CA, and Fort Sam Houston, TX. He was on active duty, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, during the Berlin Crisis in 1962. He was discharged in 1968 as sergeant first class.

He also worked as a postal worker from shortly after graduation until 1969. In 1969 he decided to get a job in the field that interested him - carpentry. So he started working at Anderson Lumber as a salesman. In 1972, Anderson Lumber transferred him to their store in Logan, Utah, so he relocated his family to Cache Valley, building a home in Hyrum, where he lived the remainder of his life.

In 1974, Lynn embarked on his only entrepreneurial adventure, joining two partners to open a lumber yard in Hyrum. He was the manager for Hyrum Lumber, located on 400 West, from 1974-77. In 1977, he took a job as a carpenter at USU's Physical Plant. He worked there for 25 years until retiring in 2002. One of his main responsibilities was to get the infrastructure set up each summer for the Festival of the American West, which was held for many years on the USU Campus.

Lynn married Marilyn Gordon on Aug.11, 1954, shortly after his high school graduation. They lived in Sandy and had three children; Mark Curtis (Laurel) of St. George, Kari Howard of Saratoga Springs, and Kelly Ingle of Morrison, CO. They were divorced Dec. 14, 1960.

On April 20, 1962, Lynn married JoAnn Goff in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived in Murray and in 1964 moved to Sandy. They had two sons, David Lynn (Joyce) of North Ogden, and Steven Lynn (Pam) of Smithfield. JoAnn passed away May 2, 1968, at 28 years old, from complications due to cancer.

On January 9, 1969, Lynn married J. Dianne Maxfield in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had four children, Kristine Drollinger (Roger) of Hyrum, Debra Mauldin (Reid) of Logan, Ann Marie Gazda (Brian) of Idaho Falls, and Paul Lynn of Smithfield. In 2008, Dianne had a recurrence of the breast cancer that she had fought and conquered many years prior. Lynn cared for her for two years prior to her passing away Jan. 29, 2010. Lynn lost two wives to cancer, separated by 42 years.

Lynn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always regretted not serving a mission but was determined to focus on the future and present rather than dwell on that. He served faithfully wherever he was called, including bishoprics, high priest groups and on the high council. But he was particularly happy to serve as a home teacher, to minister to fellow ward members. He and Dianne also served from 2002-07 in the Logan LDS Temple.

Lynn is survived by all of his children, by 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Hyrum South Stake Center (600 S. 200 East) on Wednesday, Feb. 27. There will be a viewing at the church prior to the funeral from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at noon with interment following at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank CNS Hospice and Sunshine Cares for the loving care they have provided over the past several weeks. Additionally, we thank the wonderful members of the Hyrum 11th Ward for their compassionate service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.