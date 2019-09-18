|
|
Lynne Holley Swallow
November 29 - September 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that Lynne Holley Swallow is "partaking of glory at present." She passed away after a yearlong struggle with cancer and related complications. Lynne was a fiercely loyal wife, mother, and friend. She was an avid gardener, reader, and jeopardy watcher, not to mention a wicked piecrust maker. Above all else, she was generous, delivering anonymous gifts of food, decorations, witty cards, or money to those she felt needed a boost. She dedicated countless hours to helping children at Hillcrest Elementary develop reading skills. Daily canal walks with her dear friends and her morning view of the Wellsville Mountains brought her inexpressible joy.
A lover of music, Lynne was an accomplished, but shy, piano player. She enjoyed attending Utah Symphony and Chamber Music Society of Logan performances with her beloved husband and backgammon opponent of over 50 years, Dr. Charles Swallow. While she tended to blast her stereo to Beethoven, Mozart, and Schuman, she also appreciated Ella Fitzgerald and songs with a good beat. For several years in the 80s, she gathered ladies in the neighborhood to do Jazzercise, curating the music and the routines.
Ever industrious, Lynne's intricate cross-stitch, needlepoint, and tole painting adorned the walls of her home. Exquisitely knit sweaters and blankets swaddled many a fortunate baby. Her home was elaborately decorated for Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving with things she created as well as seasonal Limoges boxes, Madame Alexander dolls, and other tasteful curios. Because she was aware that her time was limited, she insisted on setting out this year's Halloween decorations at the beginning September.
Lynne had a sharp mind and a keen sense of humor. She loved reading, especially Charles Dickens (quoted above), mythology, scriptures, and biographies. Traveling with her spouse brought her great joy; she particularly loved Paris and the Swiss Alps. She made lists, committing them to memory: world capitals, counties in Utah, wonders of the world, seven deadly sins and virtues, oceans, final Jeopardy questions, etc. Additionally, she memorized many of the Psalms, reciting one whenever an occasion seemed to warrant it. She and her husband attended the Shakespeare Festival every year with their children, adding grandchildren as they grew older. They provided them with great seats for the show in addition to generous portions of fudge. While she often joked she might have been Lady Macbeth in another life, her sensibilities tended more toward Beatrice.
We express our heartfelt gratitude for the excellent care she received from Dr. Nash, her long-time physician. Additionally, we are grateful to Dr. Sliesoraitis, her oncologist, and the compassionate care she received from everyone at the Logan Intermountain Cancer Center. Gaby and Kelly of the Intermountain Hospice team are angels. Their services allowed Lynne to spend her last days at home. She is survived by her husband, Charles Swallow, her sister, DeeAnn Larsen, and her 4 children: Ted Swallow and wife Ruth, grandchildren Nathan and wife Christina (great-grandchild Calvin), and Matthew; Brad Swallow and wife, Pauline, grandchild Poppy; John Swallow and wife Molly, grandchildren Owen and Lucas; Julie Swallow James and husband Stephen, grandchildren Isabella, Caroleine, and Phia.
She was very private. (She would be quick to tell you that the year of her birth, for example, is none of your business). She asked for no funeral, viewing, or service of any kind. However, she loved her neighbors and her ward family dearly and was touched by every kindness she received.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to one of her favorite organizations: the Utah Symphony (utahsymphony.org), the Utah Shakespeare Festival (bard.org), or the Chamber Music Society of Logan (cmslogan.org).
Charles and his children look forward to sharing remembrances with anyone who would like to join us for an informal open house at a time and place that will be announced later.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 18, 2019