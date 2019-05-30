Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalder Funeral Home
110 W Oak St
Shelley, ID 83274
(208) 357-3231
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Stake Center
3530 West Magee Road
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Stake Center
3530 West Magee Road
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylor Cemetery
720 E 129 South
Idaho Falls, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marceil Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marceil Peterson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marceil Peterson Obituary
Marceil Peterson
5/12/1939 - 5/26/2019
Long time Logan resident, Marceil Kelley Peterson, passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born on May 12, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was the beloved wife of H. Val Peterson. They married on August 14, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marceil and Val, have 6 children; Kelli Hooker (Jerry), Jodi Sandberg (Brad), Lori Hurst-Deceased (Gary), Jill Alvord (Mark), Jeff Peterson (Penny) and Marci Peterson (Patti Palagi); 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, May 30th. Marceil will be buried in Taylor, Idaho, and graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1st. Adair Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona, will provide funeral arrangements. Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho, will provide burial services.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalder Funeral Home
Download Now