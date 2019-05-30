|
|
Marceil Peterson
5/12/1939 - 5/26/2019
Long time Logan resident, Marceil Kelley Peterson, passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born on May 12, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was the beloved wife of H. Val Peterson. They married on August 14, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marceil and Val, have 6 children; Kelli Hooker (Jerry), Jodi Sandberg (Brad), Lori Hurst-Deceased (Gary), Jill Alvord (Mark), Jeff Peterson (Penny) and Marci Peterson (Patti Palagi); 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, May 30th. Marceil will be buried in Taylor, Idaho, and graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1st. Adair Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona, will provide funeral arrangements. Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho, will provide burial services.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 30, 2019