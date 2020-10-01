1/1

April 5, 1933 - September 28, 2020
Marcella J. Christensen, died peacefully at home on September 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Imagine all she experienced between her birth on April 5, 1933, in Mink Creek, Idaho, and now. She tied hay bales riding inside a baler, galloped horses bareback down dirt roads, walked to school (up hills, both ways), lived through a world war and loved a good hamburger. Cella actively supported the Utah Jazz and proudly survived seven Republican presidents.
For years, her bright sense of humor and natural wit convinced many of us that she would be around forever - an ageless pillar living at the end of the cul-de-sac. Perhaps the most appropriate word to describe Cella is "giver." She went out of her way to make people feel important. She didn't just "say" nice things; she went to the lacrosse games in the rain, she sat you on her couch and took care of you when you were sick. She brought the kids stuffed animals, rolled coins, and candy. The older kids; she took to breakfast and supplied cases of coke. She loved a good political argument, but, mostly, just spending time with friends and family. She had the ability to make a lifelong friend out of a stranger in mere moments.
When you were with Cella, you felt like you were the only person on the planet. No one needs to worry about how she will be remembered. She's impossible to forget.
After high school, Cella attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake. She then started her career as an accountant at Cranney Chevrolet in Preston, Idaho. Moving back to Salt Lake, she began working for General Motors, becoming the account manager. After retirement, she moved to Logan where she stayed until her death.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Gundersen of Ivins, Utah.; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and her dog, Putz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Valdemar Carl Christensen and Marcella Jepsen Christensen; her brothers, Kendall and Kimber Christensen; her sisters, LaVeda Cleaves and Barbara Smart; her nieces, Suzanne Smart Hadley, Julie Hansen Christensen and her nephew, Delbert Cleaves.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
