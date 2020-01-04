|
Marcia Cooley Chambers
1950 - 2019
Marcia Cooley Chambers passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Maple Springs Assisted Living in North Logan, Utah, of Parkinson's and liver disease. She was born on September 3, 1950, to Lyle Rigby and Donna Larsen Cooley. She spent her childhood years in Newton, Utah, and graduated from Sky View High School in 1968.
She married Steven Dale Chambers on November 14, 1968, in the Logan Temple. They built a home on the farm in Smithfield where they raised their children. They are the parents of six children: Kim Painter (Mike), Trina Evans (Darin), Wes (Megan), Dustin (Shelli), Laney Nicholes (Rod), and Cristen McBride (Ricky).
Marcia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in all of the organizations over the years in both Smithfield and Logan.
Marcia worked as a secretary at LeGrand Johnson Construction Company before her children were born. After her children were in school, she worked part time for Video 2 in the Logan Albertsons and attended a few quarters of school at USU. Around 2000, she started work part time as a local census taker for the U.S. Census Bureau. She later worked full time as an area supervisor for the Census Bureau. She was efficient and organized, making her valued in any job she held.
She was a wonderful homemaker and mother. Her efforts to manage meals for a family of eight caused her to create a cookbook with menus and shopping lists that she published and sold thousands of copies. She enjoyed supporting her children in their pursuits, particularly soccer which some of the children played into their high school years. She coached soccer teams for about 10 years in northern Cache County.
In 2005, Marcia moved to Logan and lived at Yorkshire and surrounding areas until spring of this year when she moved to Maple Springs. Marcia was a dedicated mom, beloved sibling, and devoted friend and will be deeply missed.
Marcia is survived by her children and their father, 21 grandchildren (with another due next month), her siblings: Kaylene Jenson (Martin), Annette Handy (Roger), Lila Cooley, David Cooley (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan, on Jan. 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Smithfield Stake Center, 450 S. 250 East, Smithfield, on January 6, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Thank you to the nursing staff at Maple Springs and Integrity Hospice for their loving care and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the General Missionary Fund of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a . www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020