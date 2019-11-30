Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Jensen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Jensen Obituary
Marcus Jensen
May 26, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Marcus Martin Jensen, 90, of Provo, Utah, passed away on 11/23/19. He was born 5/26/29, to Allston Moroni Jensen and Amelia Larsen Jensen in Mantua, Utah. He had 3 siblings (Ora, Harold and Janice). He attended Box Elder High School. He graduated from USU in 1953 with a Master's Degree in Microbiology. In 1954, he left on an LDS mission to Germany. In 1961, he completed a Ph.D. program in medical microbiology at UCLA. In 1969 he joined the Department of Microbiology at BYU.
In 1959, he married Margie Calhoun. They had three children; Joni, Mark (Becky), and Bruce (Heather). After they divorced, he married Mary Davis Larsen in 1990. She has three children; Marthanne (Dennis) Argyle, Melinda (Steven) Paasch, and Milicent (Brian) Fogarty. Marcus was a faithful member of the LDS Church and served in many different callings, including high councils, bishoprics, and as a temple ordinance worker.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -