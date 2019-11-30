|
Marcus Jensen
May 26, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Marcus Martin Jensen, 90, of Provo, Utah, passed away on 11/23/19. He was born 5/26/29, to Allston Moroni Jensen and Amelia Larsen Jensen in Mantua, Utah. He had 3 siblings (Ora, Harold and Janice). He attended Box Elder High School. He graduated from USU in 1953 with a Master's Degree in Microbiology. In 1954, he left on an LDS mission to Germany. In 1961, he completed a Ph.D. program in medical microbiology at UCLA. In 1969 he joined the Department of Microbiology at BYU.
In 1959, he married Margie Calhoun. They had three children; Joni, Mark (Becky), and Bruce (Heather). After they divorced, he married Mary Davis Larsen in 1990. She has three children; Marthanne (Dennis) Argyle, Melinda (Steven) Paasch, and Milicent (Brian) Fogarty. Marcus was a faithful member of the LDS Church and served in many different callings, including high councils, bishoprics, and as a temple ordinance worker.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019