Margaret Budge Haycock
March 18, 1939 - March 18, 2020
Margaret Budge Haycock was born on March 18, 1939, in Montpelier, ID, to Taft Passey and Jean Price Budge. She was raised in Paris, ID, and graduated from Fielding High School in 1957. Upon graduation, she decided to attend the brand-new nursing school at Ricks College in Rexburg, ID. That decision started her on a career path that carried her successfully through the next 45 years. She married Richard Carl Haycock on September 8, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have five children: Julia (Kenneth) Derrick, Richard Lance (Yela) Haycock, Louise (Philroy) Brown, Mason Budge (Bonnie) Haycock, and Jeffrey Hamblin (Kim) Haycock. They also have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Dick and Margaret raised their family in Logan, UT. Margaret worked the graveyard shift at the Logan hospitals for many years while she had young children who needed her during the day, getting by on four hours of sleep (or less) for many years. In 1975, she earned her Masters Degree from Utah State University in Family and Human Development. Her nursing career included instructing for the Weber State University bachelors of nursing program, starting the home health care program at Logan Regional Hospital, infection control coordinator (chief of staph, she liked to say), and board member at the Sunshine Terrace nursing home in Logan. Mom derived great satisfaction while in the service of others, and felt that any task was worth "doing it right." Margaret enjoyed the professional respect of her co-workers, who knew that she would provide the best possible care and expected the same from them.
After Dick retired, they spent many happy days, weeks and months traveling and towing their camping trailer all over the western United States, Alaska being one of their favorite destinations. They moved to Kanab, where Dick had been raised, and enjoyed 20 years there with his brothers, sisters and many friends. In 2017 they relocated to Cortez, CO, to spend some time in another area that they had grown to love. Dick loved to go for rides in the mountains and Margaret loved to drive, so they were in heaven.
Since family and career didn't keep her busy enough, Margaret also served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Margaret had strong belief and faith in the teachings of Jesus Christ, and throughout her life was earnestly seeking to learn more about her Savior. She served everyone within arm's reach, quietly and diligently, and was dearly loved by all who knew her.
Margaret was adamant about "living until she died" and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. To that end, she went for a walk every morning as soon as she woke up. On March 16, 2020, she was doing just that when she fell and hit her head. She passed away on March 18, 2020, on her 81st birthday due to complications from that fall.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; two sisters, Ione Hall, and Ann (Chuck) Massey, three brothers, Richard (Ann) Budge, Neil (Jan) Budge, and Mark (Lou Ann) Budge, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, brother Lynn Budge, and sister Mary (Byron) Sayer.
Due to the current travel/assembly restrictions in the world, a small family graveside service was held on Saturday March 21, 2020. A funeral service will be scheduled when the circumstances allow.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020