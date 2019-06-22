Margaret Miller

March 9, 1930 - June 20, 2019

Margaret Archibald Glenn Miller, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home, Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by her family who love and adore her. She was born March 9, 1930, in Garland, Utah, the youngest child of John Bankhead and Elizabeth Archibald Glenn. She attended Floradell, Wellsville Jr. and South Cache High Schools. She met Dennis L. Miller at a dance shortly after high school and they were married in the Logan Temple, August 5, 1949. They raised their family in Ogden and Hyrum. Margaret dedicated her entire life to her family. She retired from ZCMI in 1990, after working her way up as the store's woman's department manager. After 56 years of marriage, Margaret was predeceased by Dennis. Margaret outlived her seven siblings by many years.

Margaret knew that the Lord always remembered her and her family because she always remembered Him through her constant prayers and scripture study. She served him by serving others in Primary, Relief Society, Young Women and Cub Scouts. She and Dennis served in the Atlanta Georgia Temple Mission and as ordinance workers in the Logan temple. They were long-time members of the Hyrum Saddle Club and would spend the winter months living in St. George.

She loved to play bridge with her many friends and looked forward to connecting with each family member by always having two decks and a scorecard close by, hoping that a game of Onze' would break out. She was always well-dressed, a skillful seamstress and an expert confectioner & chocolatier which endeared her even more to her children around the holidays. Her grandchildren will always have fond memories of the 4th of July Rodeo and Parade and exploring at the Hyrum homestead with cousins. They will miss her fruitcake and candy, her tailor-made dresses and swimming suits, her mashed potatoes and gravy, her chocolate cake with white frosting, and her remarkable frugality.

She is survived by her children, David G. Miller, Bountiful; Debra (David) Smith, Kaysville; Bart D. (Nathan) Miller (Carpinteria). Margaret will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Nicole Peters, Robert Miller, Jaime Miller, Matt Miller, Meghan Miller, Alex Smith, Elizabeth Gardner, Katherine Patten, Maryann Thompson, Sarah Smith, Christine Smith, Britten Miller, Ashleigh Hedin, and her 18 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis L. MIller, her son, Glen J. Miller, her parents, brothers, LeRoy, Crosby, Adam and Irvin Glenn, sisters, Eva Parkinson, Martha Sharp, and Beth Casperson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 7th Ward Chapel, 331 S. 50 West, Kaysville. Friends may call at the ward on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Hyrum City Cemetery.