Lindquist Mortuary-Roy - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Roy - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
49 East Centennial Blvd.
Saratoga Springs, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
49 East Centennial Blvd.
Saratoga Springs, UT
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Plain City Utah Cemetery
Plain City, UT
Margaret Palmer


1941 - 2019
Margaret Palmer Obituary
Margaret Palmer
09/27/1941 - 09/11/2019
Margaret DeLeeuw Palmer passed away September 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 East Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah, 84045. The family will meet with friends Friday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah, and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Plain City, Utah Cemetery at 3:30 p.m., following the service and family luncheon in Saratoga Springs.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
