|
|
Margaret Palmer
09/27/1941 - 09/11/2019
Margaret DeLeeuw Palmer passed away September 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 East Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah, 84045. The family will meet with friends Friday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah, and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Plain City, Utah Cemetery at 3:30 p.m., following the service and family luncheon in Saratoga Springs.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 13, 2019