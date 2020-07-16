Margene Lindley Cox
October 30, 1936 - July 5, 2020
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Margene Lindley Cox passed away peacefully in her home in College Ward, Utah, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.
Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Providence City Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic face masks are highly encouraged, and social distancing practices observed. To watch the graveside services live, and to read the full obituary go to www.allenmortuaries.net
.