Margene Lindley Cox
October 30, 1936 - July 5, 2020
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Margene Lindley Cox passed away peacefully in her home in College Ward, Utah, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.
Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Providence City Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic face masks are highly encouraged, and social distancing practices observed. To watch the graveside services live, and to read the full obituary go to www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
July 15, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. She will be missed deeply. Love, Dan
Dan Cox
July 11, 2020
Dear Duane & Family: We would like to send our love and support during this difficult time of Magenes passing. She was such a loving, sweet, and kind individual. May you each feel the Lords arms wrapped around as you mourn her loss and rejoice in her being whole and well again. Oh what an amazing reunion must be going on....
Thomas & Latitia Leishman
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Margene's passing. She will be greatly missed by many, including myself. But what a wonderful reunion there will be on the other side of the veil as she is reunited with her loved ones there. Margene treated me so wonderful when I joined the Lindley family. I cherish the times that I spent with her. All of us has gained something from being with her. Love your warm memories and carry on with her teachings and examples. God Bless each of you at this time and be so very thankful that she is no longer in pain and still progressing.
Deanne Lindley
Family
July 10, 2020
As a family we want to express our deepest sympathy with the passing of Aunt Margene. She will always be remembered and the queen bee due to her success in the honey business she helped to build. We have many fond memories of spending time either at the honey house in Providence or out at their home in College Ward, feeding the fish, riding the shetland ponies or following the Peacocks around waiting for them to open their tails. Our loving thoughts are with you all at this time.
Sharen Thompson
Sister
July 8, 2020
Margene and Duane were good neighbors and friends with whom many choice memories have blessed our lives. Margene was a faithful Relief Society leader/president, respected by everyone. She had a great sense of humor, and with two boys and with four daughters, a sense of humor was vital. We pray that the memories of your mother will cheer and sustain the family. Blessings be on Duane as he moves forward.
Ed Jenson
Neighbor
July 8, 2020

Margene was a very dear friend who was always looking out for everyone around her. She was truly an elite lady.
Alice Fanks
Friend
July 7, 2020
I was sorry to read about the passing of Margene, "Mrs. Cox," and the empty spot this leaves in your hearts. Every time I measure a cup of flour I remember that she told us not to shake the cup because it changes the measurement. She told showed us how to get the bubbles out of the shortening when measuring. I've used her bow making instructions many times through the years and a few flower arranging skills she taught. She loved her family, nature, teaching and learning. She loved the gospel and showed that in the way she served the people around her. I send a prayer that you will be comforted and helped in a difficult time.
Ann Nelson Saunders
Friend
