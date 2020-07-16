I am so sorry to hear of Margene's passing. She will be greatly missed by many, including myself. But what a wonderful reunion there will be on the other side of the veil as she is reunited with her loved ones there. Margene treated me so wonderful when I joined the Lindley family. I cherish the times that I spent with her. All of us has gained something from being with her. Love your warm memories and carry on with her teachings and examples. God Bless each of you at this time and be so very thankful that she is no longer in pain and still progressing.

Deanne Lindley

