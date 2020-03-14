Home

Mariam Molitor

Mariam Molitor Obituary
Mariam Molitor
02/09/1926 - 03/11/2020
Mariam Molitor passed away March 11, 2020. She was born February 9, 1926, in Logan, Utah, to Charles W. and Lula M. Schenk Dunn. She graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State College. She married Tom Molitor.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught MIA and Primary classes and was involved in the Relief Society.
She retired from banking as a Financial Officer. She enjoyed painting in watercolor and music. She liked animals.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; 4 brothers, Charles, John, Conway, and Irving Dunn; 4 sisters, Meryl Jones, Lula Carr, Vera Tolman and Edith Lee.
She is survived by her sister Helen Curtis and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, Legacy House, family members, Kellie Pace and MaryLee Felder for their care of Mariam.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 2 - 2:30 p.m. at the LDS Church located at 360 E. 450 No., Millville, UT 84326.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
