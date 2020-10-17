Maridee Fulkerson

03-01-1944 - 10-03-20

Maridee (Mills) Fulkerson passed away in her home in Reno on October 3 in the company of her children and her husband of 54 years after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 1, 1944, in Richfield, Utah, Maridee was the oldest of five children. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Utah State University in 1966, and went on to have a long career as a teacher of mathematics. She married her husband, Jon Fulkerson, on August 20, 1966, in Richfield, Utah, with whom she shared countless adventures over the course of their long marriage. From the challenges they faced on their many moves over the years to adventures in Ireland, Germany, Alaska and elsewhere, Jon and Maridee's devoted relationship served as a powerful example to their two children, Katherine and Robert. Maridee was valued by family and friends as a kind and generous person who always placed the needs of others ahead of her own. She was also a loving grandmother to her two grandchildren who were the light of her life over the past 5 1/2 years and with whom she was able to spend precious time over the last several weeks of her life. Maridee was preceded in death by her father, Theron Mills, and her mother, Nola Gleave Mills. She is survived by her husband, Jon, her daughter, Katherine Parks (David), her son, Robert Fulkerson (Laurie), her grandchildren, Owen and Scarlett, and her siblings, Earl Mills, Marsha Dschaak (Mike), Scott Mills (Colleen) and Wayne Mills (Jody). In keeping with Maridee's wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family plans to arrange a celebration of Maridee's life when circumstances permit. Maridee was a true lover of animals. Should anyone be inclined to send flowers or other condolences, the family would ask instead that a donation be made in Maridee's name to the ASPCA.





