Marie Larson Moser
March 14, 1929 - January 20, 2020
Arva Marie Larson Moser passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on January 20, 2020. She was the youngest of 7 children born to August F. Larson and Nellie Clifford. She arrived in this world March 14, 1929, at the family home on 4th West, in Logan. She was a proud Logan Grizzly, Class of 1947. Following graduation Marie married Marlow Erwin Moser June 28, 1947, where legend has it, she was late for the wedding held at her own house. Their marriage was later Solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
Marie traveled with Marlow during his Army service at the times his assignments were in the USA.
They made homes in Bountiful and Salt Lake City, Utah, but finally settled in Encinitas, California.
They each retired before returning to their beloved Cache Valley in 1993, settling in the Foothill 2nd Ward in Logan.
Marie was a faithful and steadfast member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a strong testimony of the truthfulness of His gospel, which she later celebrated at the Maple Branch.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, and all 6 of her siblings.
Marie is survived by her 3 children: Cindy Marie (Robert) Logan, Idaho Falls; Michael Erwin Moser, Logan; Melanie (Glen) Underwood, Salt Lake City.
Marie is also survived by 3 loving grandchildren as well as her 3 great-grandsons.
A private family burial was conducted at her gravesite in Logan City Cemetery.
Marie's family wishes to share their deepest gratitude for the devoted staff, and especially the CNAs of Maple Springs of North Logan. Their loving attention and exceptional care during these final years. She has been truly blessed by your service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 23, 2020