Marie Perkins Mc Omber
11/03/1949 - 02/29/2020
Marie Perkins Mc Omber died in Ogden on February 29, 2020. She was born in Afton, Wyoming on November 3, 1949, to Farn Franklin Perkins and Mary Bateman Perkins.
She married Richard Bruce Mc Omber in the Logan Temple on April 4, 1973.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Randall, Evelyn, Allen, Richard, James and Johnathon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Lewiston 2nd Ward Building, 10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lewiston Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2020