Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewiston 2nd Ward Building
10 South 1600 West
Lewiston, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Lewiston 2nd Ward Building
10 South 1600 West
Lewiston, UT
View Map

Marie Perkins McOmber


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Perkins McOmber Obituary
Marie Perkins Mc Omber
11/03/1949 - 02/29/2020
Marie Perkins Mc Omber died in Ogden on February 29, 2020. She was born in Afton, Wyoming on November 3, 1949, to Farn Franklin Perkins and Mary Bateman Perkins.
She married Richard Bruce Mc Omber in the Logan Temple on April 4, 1973.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Randall, Evelyn, Allen, Richard, James and Johnathon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Lewiston 2nd Ward Building, 10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lewiston Cemetery.
Please share condolences at Serenicare.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -