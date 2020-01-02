|
|
Marilyn Andersen Henrie
Dec 17, 1948 - Dec 29, 2019
Marilyn Andersen Henrie passed away in her home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1948, to Glenn C. and Roma Erickson Andersen in Logan. She was the 2nd child and the 2nd daughter. She lived in Arbon, Idaho, until she was 1 1/2 then moved to Smithfield, Utah. She went to Summit Elementary School, Smithfield Jr. High and Sky View High School all in Smithfield. She attended Utah State University for 2 1/2 years and worked at Fred Meyers. She married Dan S. Henrie on Thanksgiving Day in 1971. They resided in Logan until moving to Richfield Utah, to manage Richfield Monument Company, a 3rd-generation family business. They worked together for several years until Dan sold their business and retired. They moved to North Logan where she lived at the time of her passing. She and Dan liked to travel and made many trips together. Marilyn had a love for writing, and had several poems published. She also loved to paint and sketched many of the pictures that were put on customer's headstones. She was a camera enthusiast and could be found taking pictures at every family event, then sharing copies with her family. She was a kind and generous person. She had many health challenges during her life, but always had a good attitude. She was a devoted aunt. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Glenna (Lynn) Payne; her brothers, Ron (Rose) Andersen, and John (Tammy) Andersen; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. and a funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020, at Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Interment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery next to her parents. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.cvmortuary.com. Funeral Service under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 2, 2020