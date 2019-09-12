|
Marilyn Bair Hyer
May 20, 1939 - September 10, 2019
Marilyn Bair Hyer was born to Clendon G. and Luella Dowdel Bair on May 20, 1939. She died September 10, 2019, from complications of a stroke. She is the fourth of eight children. She was raised and educated in Richmond, Utah. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1957. She married Andrew L. (Pug) Hyer on her twentieth birthday in the Logan UT, LDS Temple. They moved into their North Logan home and raised three great sons. She learned to work from her parents and carried those skills into her life. Ten years prior to her retirement they moved to Brigham City and lived there. She worked for twenty five years for Questar and retired 1994. Pug joined her in retirement soon after and they sold their house in Brigham City and joined the RV world. Spending 3 months in Alaska and winters in Yuma, Arizona, their summers in North Logan. Where they loved their home, yard and garden as well as their neighbors. Marilyn loved her weekly golf day with the girls. They were fair weather golfers and enjoyed going to lunch together. Marilyn completed many callings in the Church. She prayed daily and loved the teaching of the Savior and the Church she was blessed and knew it. Pug and Marilyn love their sons and daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She has enjoyed good times and hosting dinners and patio parties. She loved to take her family on vacations to Disneyland and Disney World, Hawaii and most of all Twin Lakes. She loved to share these special times with Reed and Anna Godfrey the parents of Zane's wife Susan. She is survived by her wonderful husband Andrew L. (Pug) Hyer. Her son's and families. Ronnie (Susan) Bountiful UT. Zane (Susan) Smithfield, UT. Kevin of Logan, UT. Six grandchildren and Eleven great grandchildren. Brothers Wayne, Larry, Alan and sisters Mau Dee and Lorraine. She is preceded in death brother Glade and sister Janet. The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy House, Hospice, and Dr. Richard Stevens for their loving care. Viewings will be held Friday September, 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September, 14 9:30 to 10:30 in the LDS Church at 2600 N. 1600 East, North Logan, Utah. Funeral service at 11:00. Interment the North Logan Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Condolences may be shared at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 12, 2019