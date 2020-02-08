Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
1940 - 2020
Marilyn Baird Obituary
Marilyn Baird
July 5, 1940 - February 4, 2020
Marilyn "Mickey" Robinson Baird, 79, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 4, 2020. She was born July 5, 1940, to James Lambert Robinson and Savona Katherine Jepsen Robinson in Riverdale, Idaho. The family moved to Preston, Idaho, where she attended school and graduated from Preston High School in 1958.
Marilyn met her husband, James Lorenzo Baird on a blind date in 1957 and they were married May 2, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple. In 1965, they made their home in Lewiston, Utah, where they raised their four children. She was a skilled seamstress and excellent gardener and cook. She was always willing to teach and share her skills with her children and grandchildren. Marilyn loved being a grandma and great-grandma. The grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She also loved being "Aunt Mickey" to her nieces and nephew.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Baird, her children, Susan (Richard) Clawson; David Baird; Lisa (Brynen) Larsen; Richard Baird; her brothers, Hal (Cleo) Robinson and Jim (Kathleen) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, Dale Robinson, Blaine (Laneve) Robinson and Joyce (Jay) Protho.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
