Marilyn Criddle Bodily
August 9, 1943 - October 11, 2020
Marilyn Criddle Bodily passed away on October 11, 2020, due to ongoing medical problems.
She was born on August 9, 1943, in Salina, Sevier, Utah, to George Henry Criddle and Rhea Steven Criddle. She spent her youth in California. She received a B. H. degree from BYU in 1966 and taught school in Toole, Utah, for one year. She went on a mission to Uruguay and Paraguay for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Norman M. Bodily in the Oakland temple in 1971. They were the parents of five children, the oldest Cynthia Christine passed away in 1993. She is survived by her husband Norman and children, Jeffrey, Sindy (Chris), Spencer (Pa), Kim (Antonio) Cornish.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics.
Graveside services will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery with family in attendance.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
