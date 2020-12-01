Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper
October 26, 1925 - November 11, 2020
Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper of Logan passed away at home November 11, 2020, she was 95 years of age.
Marjorie and her twin brother, Melvin, were born at home in Jerome, Idaho, on October 26, 1925, the eldest children of Ernest Arnold and Florence Kolstrom Stevens. They had 3 brothers, Kenneth, Wayne and Edwin and a sister, LuAnn.
Marjorie loved life growing up on the farm. After high school, she completed nursing school in Idaho Falls before moving to Logan for her first job. There, she met and married the love of her life, Eldon Bryant Hooper.
Eldon embarked upon a career as a pilot in the US Air Force and for the next 20 years, the family moved from one assignment to another. Marjorie was a devoted military wife, caring for home and family even during year-long deployments to Korea and Vietnam.
After retiring from the military, Eldon and Marjorie and family returned to Logan and Marjorie returned to the workforce. She worked for Dr. T. Michael Bishop in his medical practice for approximately 20 years. She loved her work and enjoyed meeting and serving others.
Marjorie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was committed to genealogy work and her various callings. She and Eldon served a local mission at the Deseret Industries and later served for 10 years as temple workers in the Logan Temple. She cherished their time together serving in the temple.
Marjorie was preceded in death by Eldon in January of this year. She is survived by her sister, LuAnn Farrar, 4 children; Steven (Ilene), Kathlyn Andersen, David (Shauna) and Michelle Greene (Don). She and Eldon have 16 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
A family service will be held on December 4 followed by internment at the Logan City Cemetery. Please visit www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
to view a full length obituary and to express condolences or memories.