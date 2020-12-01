1/1
Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper
October 26, 1925 - November 11, 2020
Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper of Logan passed away at home November 11, 2020, she was 95 years of age.
Marjorie and her twin brother, Melvin, were born at home in Jerome, Idaho, on October 26, 1925, the eldest children of Ernest Arnold and Florence Kolstrom Stevens. They had 3 brothers, Kenneth, Wayne and Edwin and a sister, LuAnn.
Marjorie loved life growing up on the farm. After high school, she completed nursing school in Idaho Falls before moving to Logan for her first job. There, she met and married the love of her life, Eldon Bryant Hooper.
Eldon embarked upon a career as a pilot in the US Air Force and for the next 20 years, the family moved from one assignment to another. Marjorie was a devoted military wife, caring for home and family even during year-long deployments to Korea and Vietnam.
After retiring from the military, Eldon and Marjorie and family returned to Logan and Marjorie returned to the workforce. She worked for Dr. T. Michael Bishop in his medical practice for approximately 20 years. She loved her work and enjoyed meeting and serving others.
Marjorie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was committed to genealogy work and her various callings. She and Eldon served a local mission at the Deseret Industries and later served for 10 years as temple workers in the Logan Temple. She cherished their time together serving in the temple.
Marjorie was preceded in death by Eldon in January of this year. She is survived by her sister, LuAnn Farrar, 4 children; Steven (Ilene), Kathlyn Andersen, David (Shauna) and Michelle Greene (Don). She and Eldon have 16 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
A family service will be held on December 4 followed by internment at the Logan City Cemetery. Please visit www.nelsonfuneralhome.com to view a full length obituary and to express condolences or memories.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved