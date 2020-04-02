|
Marjorie Reese Johnson Call
March 6, 1931 - March 26, 2020
Marjorie Reese Johnson Call was born in Smithfield, Utah, on March 6, 1931. Her parents, Athen Lowell Reese and Jessie Smith Reese, along with siblings Grant and LuDene, welcomed their new baby with open arms.
Marjorie scattered sunshine wherever she went, making friends, loving others, and being loved in return. Music was in her soul; she sang beautifully and played the piano. She very much enjoyed her schooling and graduated from North Cache High School in 1949. She continued her education at Utah State University.
While growing up, Marjorie developed tender feelings for Lorenzo Gail Johnson, the boy next door, who returned her affections wholeheartedly. After Gail served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they married in the Logan Temple on October 11, 1951. They soon welcomed daughters Sheri, Teri, and Maureen to their family, followed by sons Jeffrey and Kelly.
Marjorie delighted in being a wife and mother. While raising their family, she and Gail took opportunities to enjoy educational experiences and fun adventures together. With Logan as home base, they briefly lived in several states and made good friends and memories wherever they went.
As her children married and started families, Marjorie rejoiced in her role as grandmother, loving each grandchild "Like," as she often said, "you can't believe." Her expanding family grew to 22 grandchildren, all of whom have precious memories with Grandma.
Marjorie and Gail were faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of callings. Some of their favorites included being Temple Square missionaries from 1993-1994 and serving in the Washington D.C. Temple Mission from 2002-2003. They also kept busy as officiators in the Logan Temple.
In June 2009, Gail passed away-a devastating loss. Love blessed Marjorie's life a second time as she once again fell for the "boy next door" and married her longtime neighbor, Jay Call, on June 18, 2011. Jay brought great happiness to Marjorie, and her family is very thankful for him.
Marjorie passed away on March 26, 2020, in Hyrum, Utah, at the age of 89 from issues incident to age. She was surrounded by her children and her husband. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, Athen Lowell and Jessie Smith Reese; her siblings, LuDene Reese Poulsen and Grant Lowell Reese; and her first husband, Lorenzo Gail Johnson. She is survived by her second husband, Jay Wood Call, and her children: Sheri (David) Davis; Teri (Bill) Mortensen; Maureen (Gene) Higham; Jeffrey (RuthMae) Johnson; and Kelly (Sharon) Johnson. Marjorie also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private virtual funeral for Marjorie will be held via Zoom Video Communications on Friday, April 3, 2020. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humanitarian Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their efforts to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 2, 2020