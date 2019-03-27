Mark Damon John

August 28, 1960 - February 10, 2019

Mark D. John age 58, died in Providence, Utah, on Feb. 19, 2019. Mark is the son of Hyrum L. and Janice S. John of Smithfield, Utah. His wife, Susan Burton John, preceded him in death several years ago. They had a civil marriage then were later sealed in the LDS temple in Logan, Utah, and were married for 26 years before her death.

Mark is survived by his mother, a brother, Kenneth, and a sister, Gwendolyn, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He loved Providence Place, where he resided, and his neighbors. His health was not as robust as it was a few years ago and he was not out and about as he used to be. He loved Cache Valley and wanted to spend the rest of his life here, which he did. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A Celebration of Life for Mark will be from noon till 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Commons Room at Providence Place, 234 N. 300 West in Providence. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 27, 2019