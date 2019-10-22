|
|
Mark Jay Nilson
December 14, 1954 - October 12, 2019
(Mark) Jay Nilson Jr passed away on October 12th, 2019, at his home in Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, at the age of 64. Surrounded by his family who were able to tell him goodbye, he went peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by His father Mark Jay Nilson, Mother Charlotte Larson Nilson and his younger brother Eric Reed Nilson.
(Mark) Jay Nilson is survived by his wife Rae Lynn Earl Nilson, Sons Wesley Jay Nilson and Mark Lewis Nilson, Two Grandchildren, Jazmyne Nilson and Jacob Nilson and his brother Clair F. Nilson.
(Mark) Jay Nilson was born December 14th, 1954, in Oakland, California. He spent the majority of his adolescence in Providence, Utah, and the Cache Valley area, where he met his wife Rae Lynn. They were married on August 19, 1976, In Tremonton, Utah. They moved from Smithfield, Utah, after Jay got a job in Salt Lake City. They resided in Farmington, Utah, while raising their two boy's Wes and Mark through their K-12 education. Jay had a knack for turning companies from losses to profitable companies.
He was the CEO of Crescent Communications in Salt Lake City, an authorized Motorola dealer that owned and maintained the FCC licensing that sold commercial 2-way radio communication systems. During his tenure at Crescent he was able to expand their network, as well as, negotiate the sale of the company. He worked very hard to ensure his employees were all recognized, compensated and very well trained. His efforts helped them to find employment after the sale, as well as any employment opportunities in the future. Jay always put others before himself.
When the company was bought his goal was to build a home in Star Valley. His dream came true; he built a cabin on star valley ranch in 1995, where Jay had so many fond memories. Jay and Rae Lynn retired there in 2012. Jay was a successful businessman, and CEO for well-respected companies thought the United States. This gave Jay and Rae Lynn some amazing opportunities to travel all around the world before retiring.
Jay always took pride in helping others. He donated to multiple Charities, Camp Soaring Eagle, and primarily Boys Town, in which Jay received recognition and the keys to the city for his donations. Jays love and compassion for his family and others was monumental. For Jay it was not about the recognition, but the joy he received in his ability to help those in need.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Friday, October 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. (34 East Center St., Logan, Utah, 84321). His Interment will be at Providence Utah cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boys Town, in his name.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019