|
|
Mark Lee Goodwin
October 13, 1958 - August 1, 2019
On August 1, 2019, at the age of 60, Mark Goodwin, son, brother and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a 5 year struggle of illness, at his residence in Valley Springs, California.
He was born October 13, 1958, in Portland, Oregon, to Jerry and Viola Schenk Goodwin. He was the 2nd of four children. While Mark most recently resided in Valley Springs California where he lived with dear friends, many years were spent in Pleasanton, California.
Mark's love of life was infectious as was his smile. He loved his family and his friends and he always made sure that they knew it. Mark was a gifted athlete and his love of sports kept him active for most of his life. He worked side by side with his father doing construction for several years until his father retired. Then Mark worked for Adam's Pool Solutions in Pleasanton, CA.
He is survived by his mother, Viola Goodwin (Logan, UT); his sisters: Teresa Gilvear (Bill) of Kaysville, UT; Shelly Flanigan (Rod) of Sierra Vista, AZ; Allison Milne (Steve) of Logan, UT, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Goodwin, grandparents Clark and Alverta Goodwin, Viola Schenk, and Peter and Betty Schenk.
Mark, may you finally be pain free and able to run and not be weary. You will always be loved and greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Aug. 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Logan Cemetery located at 1000 North, 1500 East, Logan, Utah. A visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W. 4200 North, Hyde Park.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019