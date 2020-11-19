1/1
Marlene Parry
1956 - 2020
April 12, 1956 - November 15, 2020
Marlene Evon Richards Parry, 64, passed away November 15, 2020, at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah. She was born April 12, 1956, in Murray, Utah, the daughter of Evan Clark & Jennie May Eckman Richards. She married Michael Don Parry on Dec. 28, 1990, in the Salt Lake Temple.
She worked for Mountain Bell for many years. She also worked at the Bear River Health Department. She was an excellent homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and riding roller coasters with her children! She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in the Toronto, Canada Mission. She served in various church callings in singles wards and home wards. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Parry of Lewiston, Utah; two sons and a daughter, Tristan (Liz) Parry of Summerfield, North Carolina; Jeffrey (Hannah) Parry of Gainesville, Florida; Heather (Dakota) Heiner of Logan, Utah; by five grandchildren: Kalia, Amalyn, Alexa, Eleanor and Clifton; and by one brother and two sisters, Roy Lin Richards of Murray, Utah; Marilyn Richards of W. Jordan, Utah; and Connie (Mike) Bell of S. Jordan, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, by a sister, Karen Schneider and by a baby brother.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private, family only services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel, 16 S. Main, Lewiston, Utah. Services will be streamed live and may be watched with the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/richmondutahstake
The event code is: 92700. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Webb Funeral Home to offset funeral costs by calling (208) 852-0533. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
