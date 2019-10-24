|
|
Marshall Maughan
08/26/1933 - 10/22/2019
Marshall P. Maughan, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Marshall was born August 26, 1933, in Wellsville, Utah, to Charles N. and Bertha P. Maughan. He was the eighth of their nine children; Pauline, Virgil, Bertha, Margaret, Connie, Gordon, Perry (who died as an infant) and Patsy.
Marshall attended the Floradell Elementary, Wellsville Junior High School and graduated from South Cache High School in 1951. He attended Utah State University on a baseball scholarship. Marsh grew up working on the family farm, milking cows, and playing ball. He was a very competitive and talented athlete, lettering in football, baseball, basketball and track. Marshall (or Mike as he was often known) was proud to have been a member of some very formidable Wellsville fast pitch softball ball teams including the LDS All-Church State and Regional Championship teams. He loved to hunt and fish and has many fond memories of hunting trips in his '50 Willys Jeep and fishing trips in his favorite truck, a green '69 Chev.
Marshall married his high school sweetheart, Coralie Nielsen, 66 years ago in the Logan LDS Temple and they made their home in Wellsville where they raised their seven children.
As a young man, Marshall worked for Glade Nielsen Construction and Union Pacific Railroad. He then began a 30-year career working for Mountain Bell/AT&T, where he continually learned new technology. He was instrumental in installing and upgrading complex telephone systems at Utah State University and in many of the larger businesses throughout Cache Valley and Rich County. A highlight of his career was the installation of the Nasa Satellite site in Garden City, Utah.
Marsh prided himself on growing a beautiful garden each year which he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. He was particularly proud of his corn, cantaloupes, watermelons, and his tomato plants that he started from seed.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Coralie, and five of his seven children; Cindy and John Johnson (Rochester, Washington); Zial Maughan (Salt Lake City); Mitchell and Molly Maughan, Perry and Debbie Maughan, Leesa and Jeff Cooper, and son-in-law David Bankhead, (all of Wellsville); and daughter-in-law Angie Maughan of Georgia. He is survived by a sibling, Patsy, of Orem. Marshall and Coralie also have 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, eight of his siblings; his son Nathan, his daughter Peggy, his granddaughter, Michelle, and his grandson Cole.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Wellsville Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary, (no formal visitation will be held). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Wellsville Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 166, Wellsville, Utah, 84339. Marshall's family would like to express their appreciation for all of the love and kindness that has been shown.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 24, 2019