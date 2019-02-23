Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Smithfield 21st Ward
345 E. 300 South,
Smithfield, UT
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Smithfield 21st Ward
345 E. 300 South,
Smithfield, UT
Martin Tracy Judd


Martin Tracy Judd Obituary
Martin Tracy Judd
09/20/1932 - 02/17/2019
SMITHFIELD - Martin Tracy Judd, 86, passed away Feb. 17, 2019.
He was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Helaman and Clementina Judd. He married Charlotte LaVerne Tibbetts on July 12, 1951, in San Diego.
He graduated from Hoover High School and attended the City College of San Diego. He fulfilled an apprenticeship with San Diego City during his college years and continued working with the city for 40 years.
He served for 25 years in the LDS Temple, and he was the first branch president of the Cambodian branch in San Diego where he served for 13 years.
He was the world's best dad and raised six children.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his four sons, Verne Tracy Judd of San Diego, Marvin Lee Judd of Logan, Utah, Kenneth Martin Judd of San Diego, and Danniel Leroy Judd of Smithfield, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Verla LaVane VanDeweghe and Eugene Allen Judd.
A viewing will be held Feb. 27, 2019, at Allen Mortuary, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan, Utah, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 28, 2019, at the Smithfield 21st Ward at 345 E. 300 South, Smithfield, Utah, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral following at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
