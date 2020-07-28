Marvie was my mothers best friend my whole life. She always had a smile for me as I grew up. Many nights I had sleep overs with David at their home and she was a great mother to David and friend to me.

Even after I grew up and got married and had children I would bring my kids over for Trick or Treat at Halloween. I will miss you but I will ALWAYS have good memories of you. Love Dirk Kotter

Dirk Kotter

Friend