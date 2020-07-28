Marvena Marshall Mallery
1924 - 2020
Marvena (Marvie) Holmes Marshall Mallery was born August 23, 1924, in Reedsport, Oregon, and passed through the veil July 24, 2020, in Logan, Utah, of natural causes. She was just under a month shy of her 96th birthday.
Marvie is survived by four sons McCord J. and Kathleen Marshall (Roosevelt, Utah) Dustin H. and Debbie Marshall (Logan, Utah) Krag D. and Cheryl Marshall (Afton, Wyoming) and David H. and Shauna Marshall (Logan, Utah) a brother Zane Holmes and Sister-in-law Diane (Portland, Oregon) and Sister-In-law Luzon Bryner (Logan, Utah). She has 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion McCord (Mac) and a son Brent K. Also, her parents Henry Holmes and Valta Vena Walker, a sister LaRene Huntley and brother David Holmes.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Logan Cemetery for those that would like to attend. Due to COVID-19 and out of respect to those attending the service, please wear a face mask and remember social distancing guidelines. Marvie will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Julie and Holly of Hospice as well as Kris and Violet who were so kind and cared for her during her time at Rocky Mountain Care. Services will be under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com
.