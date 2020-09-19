1/1
Mary Ann Swan Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Swan Anderson
April 17, 1931 - September 16, 2020
Mary Ann (Swan) Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2020, at Rocky Mountain Care and Hospice Center.
She was born April 17, 1931, in Lone Rock, Iowa. Being the middle child of 7 and being raised on an 80 acre farm in Esterville, Iowa, she was no stranger to hard work.
She had three children; Larry (deceased), Debbie, and David from a previous marriage. Following her divorce and move to California she would meet, fall in love and eventually marry Terry Eugene Anderson, a fire inspector for the Buena Park Fire Department in February 1968. He brought 4 daughters to the marriage; Heidi, Carla, Greta and Brenda. Later they adopted two children; Danny and Cathy (deceased) out of foster care.
Following Terry's retirement they moved and traveled around for many years before finally settling down to live with Terry's daughter Greta Anderson in Mendon, Utah.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Terry, of 53 years, 7 children, 40 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Funeral services will take place Monday, September 21, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen-Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved