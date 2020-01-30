|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Wardle
October 17, 1929 - January 26, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Gibbs Wardle, 90, a long time Logan resident passed away on Sunday morning, January 26th. "Beth," as many friends and family members knew her, was born on October 17th, 1929, to William Golden and Hazel M. Gibbs in Pocatello, Idaho. She was an accomplished viola player at Pocatello High School where she graduated in 1947. She graduated from Brigham Young University in 1950, and married Alvin Wardle on July 18th, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She lived with her family in several locations before settling in Logan in 1959. This included Declo and Pocatello, Idaho, and Price, Utah. Her family lived in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1968-69, but returned to Logan permanently afterwards. During her working years she held positions as a teacher in Declo, with Farmers Insurance in Pocatello, with the telephone company in Tallahassee, and with the IRS in Ogden, while living in Logan.
Beth loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit places from coast to coast in the United States including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, the Caribbean, and Europe. Her travels included visits to see her children and grandchildren across the country. Alvin and she were frequently accompanied by children or grandchildren on their travels. Some of her family's fondest memories of her were on these trips, but the memories made on the back patio and backyard of her Logan home will last throughout her offspring's lives.
Beth is survived by her husband of 70 years Alvin Wardle, son John Wardle, grandchildren Harold Edwards, Steven Edwards, Joseph Edwards, Mary Tobias, Rebecca Zenner, Jessica Wardle, Stephanie Wardle, Stacie Wardle, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by and has rejoined her beloved daughter Lindalee Edwards, brother William Gibbs, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 30, 2020