Mary Ellen Jones
August 29,1948 - February 14, 2020
Mary Ellen Jones, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, after struggling with dementia. She was born on August 29, 1948, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Paul Schooley and Marge Nelson. She raised 3 children, Tiffany, Danielle and Dustin, with her first husband and was remarried to Bruce Jones on June 17, 2000.
She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was well loved by family, friends and just about anyone who met her really. She loved to read which I'm convinced was the main reason she took bubble baths. She was smart and witty and always had a quick comeback. She was so funny and had those around her laughing sometimes till they cried. She loved music and almost always had it playing. Once the music was playing the dancing wasn't far behind and boy was she good at it! She also enjoyed singing and did so often. She loved kids and was great with them. She got right down on their level and just had fun with them and because of that they flocked to her. She was a faithful Christian and was involved at the church wherever she could be helpful from bus ministry to children's choir and organizing a variety of programs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul, her mother, Marge, her sister, Jeanine, her brother Tommy and her daughter, Danielle.
She is survived by her husband Bruce, her daughter, Tiffany, her son, Dustin, her stepdaughter, Livvi and stepsons, Brock and Rhett, her grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Logan, Garrett, Grace, Ian, Sela, Vivian, Kandra, Kori, Jackson, Carson, Katherine, J.P., Mackie, and Karly, her sisters, Karen, Paula, Denise and Kristy, and her brothers, Bernie and Joel, great granddaughter, Sophie, as well as many other family members.
Services are under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at New Life Fellowship from 11:00-2:00. Flowers or donations can be sent to the church at 2045 North 800 East, North Logan, UT 84341.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 20, 2020