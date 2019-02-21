Home

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2540 N. 400 East
North Logan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2540 N. 400 East
North Logan, UT
Mary Jo Merritt Schwab
05/23/1939 - 02/19/2019
Mary Joe Merritt Schwab passed away Feb. 19, 2019, in Logan, Utah, at the Rocky Mountain Care Center. The funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2540 N. 400 East, North Logan. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will happen at a later date in the Afton, Wyoming, City Cemetery.
https://www.schwabmortuary.com/notices/MaryJo-Schwab
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
