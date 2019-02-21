|
Mary Jo Merritt Schwab
05/23/1939 - 02/19/2019
Mary Joe Merritt Schwab passed away Feb. 19, 2019, in Logan, Utah, at the Rocky Mountain Care Center. The funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2540 N. 400 East, North Logan. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will happen at a later date in the Afton, Wyoming, City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 21, 2019