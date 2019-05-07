Mary Kathryn Wilson Lillywhite

November 1, 1948 - April 30, 2019

Mary "Kathryn" Wilson Lillywhite passed away in Logan, Utah, on April 30, 2019. Kathryn was born in Logan, Utah, on November 1, 1948, to Charles Edward and Wilma Ellis Wilson. She married Kenneth Lillywhite in the Logan Temple on September 12, 1969. They spent most of their married life living in Laketown, Utah. They are the proud parents of ten children: Roy Lillywhite; Ted (Jen) Lillywhite; Marianne (Steven) Goldthorpe; John; Becky (Jim) Smith; Tom (Dani) Lillywhite; Frank (Amy) Lillywhite; Joseph Lillywhite; Keith (Danielle) Lillywhite; Fred (Sara) Lillywhite; and they love each of their 28 grandchildren.

Above all, Kathryn loved her family and serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She provided unyielding support for her children; attending dances, musicals, and sporting events. No matter the circumstance, she was always there to listen and to love. She never forgot a birthday, and sent cards to all the grandkids. She was a spectacular cook, and an avid storyteller. She loved reading to her children and grandchildren. She served in numerous callings in the Church. She loved singing in the choir and playing the organ. She especially loved her most recent assignment of serving in the Logan Temple.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth, her brother George and her sons Joe and John.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at: 115 S 100 East; Laketown, Utah. A funeral service will be held at that same building on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may also visit with the family prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Laketown Cemetery.

