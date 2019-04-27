Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Smithfield Cemetery
Mary LaTeace Myers Draper


Mary LaTeace Myers Draper Obituary
Mary LaTeace Myers Draper
November 26, 1938 - April 23, 2019
Mary LaTeace Myers Draper left this world for a better place on April 23, 2019. She died of an aggressive form of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
There will be a viewing for friends and family on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 E. 1800 North in North Logan, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Smithfield Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
